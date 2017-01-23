- As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Above is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans.

WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

- WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated "Referee Day - 1/23" with this tweet today:

