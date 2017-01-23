- As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Above is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans.
* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
Full Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated "Referee Day - 1/23" with this tweet today:
Today is 1/23! Happy #RefereeDay to all my fellow #WWE officials!#johncone#rodzapata@RealDarrickWWE#ryantran #123thatsit pic.twitter.com/LoVgyAoESE— Dan Engler (@DanEnglerWWE) January 23, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.