The two-hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday will feature Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro. There will be two referees for the match.
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show
Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
There will be two referees.
