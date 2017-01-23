- Above is the latest promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event. We will have live coverage here on the site.

"Mick and Noelle Foley join Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley to preview the 'Final 5' Season One episodes of their hit reality show, Holy Foley!"

- As seen below, injured WWE Superstars Darren Young and Zack Ryder hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida earlier today:

Had a great time reading to kids this morning! @DarrenYoungWWE & I will be back in the ring soon! #WrestleManiaReadingChallenge pic.twitter.com/XYeZ0Uoc9j — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 23, 2017

