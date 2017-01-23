Glenn Rubenstein ( @GlennRubenstein ) and Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- Review of tonight's RAW

- Brock Lesnar and Goldberg appear

- Will Kurt Angle or Samoa Joe be in the Royal Rumble match?

- Royal Rumble predictions

And more!

