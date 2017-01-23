- Above is the latest "Remember The Rumble" promo with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussing his 1995 Royal Rumble win.

- A new "Subscriber's Choice: Royal Rumble" WWE Network Collection is now available. The Collection features the top 10 Royal Rumble matches based on a recent WWE website poll.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will see members of The Wyatt Family do battle as Luke Harper takes on Randy Orton. Below is a promo for that match:

