- Above is the latest "Remember The Rumble" promo with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussing his 1995 Royal Rumble win.
- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will see members of The Wyatt Family do battle as Luke Harper takes on Randy Orton. Below is a promo for that match:
