Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will now be a No DQ match.

In an update on the thirty-man Royal Rumble main event, Rusev and Big Cass are now official for the match.

Below is the updated Rumble card for Sunday's pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio:

WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

RAW Women's Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev

Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

There will be two referees.

