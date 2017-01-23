- WWE aired this new vignette for cruiserweight Mustafa Ali tonight.

- The woman squashed by Nia Jax on tonight's WWE RAW from Cleveland was indie women's wrestler Ray Lyn. She's been re-tweeting congratulatory comments from fans at @Ray_lyn. Below is a photo of her in the ring before the loss:

Looks like @NiaJaxWWE's opponent does not really want to be there... #RAW pic.twitter.com/tnBkjbHdZI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 24, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.