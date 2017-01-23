- As noted, the final five "Holy Foley" season one episodes will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Above is a promo for the show with Noelle Foley going "all in" for an in-ring career with WWE. It appears she suffers an elbow injury while doing a top rope elbow drop.
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWE #RAW?— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017
- As seen below, Bill Goldberg was busted open after headbutting the locker room door while making his entrance on tonight's RAW from Cleveland:
"I will stop at nothing to get that @WWE #UniversalChampionship!" - @Goldberg #RAW #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Bd1YDn8bBp— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 24, 2017
