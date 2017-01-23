As seen on tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker closed the show with a face off.
That moment when you're second row at #RAW and #Undertaker pops up with @Goldberg and @BrockLesnar. #Mayhem pic.twitter.com/zfdXBbpzeP— Meagan McHugh (@Meagan_McHugh) January 24, 2017
I freaked out so hard ???? #Undertaker #RAWCleveland pic.twitter.com/xKUrv2VLRK— Mylie Marie (@Mylie_Marie) January 24, 2017
#TheUndertaker in his famous pose #WWECleveland #WWE pic.twitter.com/N2hqtDL4MW— Brian Lorson (@brianlorson) January 24, 2017
