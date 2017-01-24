- Big Show has his eye on Braun Strowman after their face off on this week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW. Show appears in this RAW Fallout video with Mike Rome and says he's been working hard to recover from injuries and get back on track to make the best of what time he has left in the ring. Show says Braun is a legit badass and a monster but he's here to let Braun know that he's not the biggest fish in the tank.

- Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo turns 56 years old today. Also, today would have been the 52nd birthday of Mike Awesome and the 75th birthday of Gary Hart.

- Sunday marked 9 years since Kofi Kingston's official main roster debut on WWE's version of ECW TV in Charlottesville, VA. Kingston defeated local wrestler David Owen that night. He tweeted the following on the milestone this week:

Oh yeah... so yesterday was the 9th anniversary of my debut... wowzers... ?????? — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 24, 2017

