Thanks to Bernard Metcalf for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Saginaw, Michigan:

* Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto with End of Days. After the match, Hawkins came out and challenged Kalisto to a match

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins in about 6 seconds

* Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Vaudevillains

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over Bray Wyatt & Luke Harper, The Ascension and The Usos in a Fatal 4 Way

* Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. James Ellsworth was at ringside

* The Miz defeated Apollo Crews thanks to a distraction by Maryse. Good heel mic work before the match by Miz

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event. Styles did pre-match mic work on how he's not defending his title tonight. He then issued a challenge to Ambrose for his title. Good match, Ambrose won clean with Dirty Deeds

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.