- As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Seth Rollins on this week's RAW to take his spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next Sunday. Sami talks to Mike Rome in this RAW Fallout video and says this is something he's dreamed of for a long time because it means a potential WrestleMania main event spot. Regarding the match with Rollins, Sami says that's not how he wanted to get a Rumble spot but he knows if the shoe was on the other foot, Seth would've done the same thing. Sami says ideally they both would be in the Rumble match last night it was Sami vs. Seth and he's just happy to be on the winning side.

- We noted before that injured WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Darren Young hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida on Monday. As seen below, WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon and No Way Jose also hosted an event:

