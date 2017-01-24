Source: SportingNews.com

Bill Goldberg spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com going into last night's WWE RAW appearance. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

I can't really remember back that long. It's a cluster man. Any time you have more than two guys or four guys in the ring, let alone 30, you want to keep your eyes open at any time. Obviously, for someone like me, when I played football, when I was at WCW, you listen to coaches and you listen to gameplans. I'm not a gameplan guy. I feel as though if I get my game at its highest level, I don't care who the 29 other guys are. I'm going to take care of every one of them. It's a tumultuous situation to have to deal with so many people at one time. It's going to be an honor. There's a couple of guys that I've never been in the ring with before. I will be looking very much forward to introducing them to me.

Looking forward to being in the ring with The Undertaker, who he says he's barely been in the same building with:

Yeah. I knew him before he got in the business. We were friends before he started wrestling. It's amazing that we haven't been in the same ring together before. I will honestly say that he's probably the one I'm looking forward to introducing myself in ring more than anyone.

What convinced him to do more than one match with WWE:

You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and, you have to say, the reaction of the crowd. I'm greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was, especially back then when I was doing my thing, let alone 12 years removed and the welcome that I got. I'm very humbled and it just makes me want to go out and work harder. I'm here in Cleveland, woke up at 5 o'clock, already worked out the first time today, ate a couple of times, gonna go to the gym again here in a little while. I'm addicted to this training thing. I'm an extremely lucky guy. Vince McMahon has opened his doors and I'm back at home. It's a different experience this time.

