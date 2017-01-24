- The Undertaker will be working his first match since undergoing minor hip surgery last fall at this Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Taker will likely need to get a full hip replacement, but has been trying to put it off until he retires.

- Shelton Benjamin was at this past Friday's Texoma Pro Wrestling event in Sherman, TX. Shelton, who had surgery this past September to repair a torn rotator cuff, the injury that prevented him from returning to the SmackDown brand last summer, signed autographs and took pictures. He then interfered in the main event and double crossed Charlie Haas, who was the heel, and cost him the belt. Shelton did not use his injured shoulder when interfering in the match. Shelton looks to be in great shape, you can check out a photo of him at the event below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Ben Green.

