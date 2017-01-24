John Cena to host Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

WWE just announced the following:

WWE Superstar, actor and television personality John Cena is set to host Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, airing live Saturday, March 11, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Cena made the announcement Tuesday morning on NBC's "TODAY."

"Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I'm so excited and honored to host this year's show," Cena said. "I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!"

The only live event where kids' votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed, Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards will celebrate kids' favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more. With stunts and surprises at every turn, the show will air live from USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles and will be seen by kids around the globe on Nickelodeon channels in more than 180 countries and territories. Additional Kids' Choice Awards news, including categories and presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks.

"John Cena's energy and larger-than-life personality will bring the most excitement, comedy and fun to this year's Kids' Choice Awards," said Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, Senior Vice President, Talent and Events for Nickelodeon. "He's a big kid at heart, and we can't wait to give kids around the world a front row seat to this year's show."

While this will be Cena's first time hosting the global show, he is beloved worldwide by the Nickelodeon family, having previously hosted Australia's Kids' Choice Awards in 2008, as well as undergoing a sliming at the first U.K. Kids' Choice Awards.