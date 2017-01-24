Source: Planeta Wrestling

Seth Rollins took part in a conference call this week to promote this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Thanks to our friends at Planeta Wrestling for these highlights:

"I've always been a huge fan of AJ Styles. He is a guy that I hadn't had the chance to have a one on one match over a decade now, so I'd love to get back in the ring with AJ and see how our styles matches. I'm sure we would have a hell of a match and also hopefully a lot of fun."

With the people voting now for the NXT year-end awards who is your favorite NXT superstar?

"My favorite guy to watch is Shinsuke Nakamura because he has a very strong style and all that he brings on the table… I enjoy a lot watching him."

See Also WWE Removes Kenny Omega Comment By Seth Rollins, Deletes Omega References From App And Site

What surprise entrant would you like to see at the Rumble?

"The Royal Rumble is always an unpredictable event, is the kick off to Wrestlemania season and everything can happen. You've seen in the past legends coming in, major debuts happening in the Rumble (last year for example AJ Style made his debut in the Royal Rumble match) and now he is two months away from Wrestlemania with the WWE Championship. So everything can happen as I said, everyone can make an impact and I'm looking forward to see if any NXT superstar or an outside source of a Hall of Famer like Kurt Angle… everyone can be in the Rumble but for me it doesn't matter 'cause I'm gonna grab them from the hair and the trunks and throw over the top rope."

[Editor's Note: Rollins last week had answered that he'd like to see Kenny Omega as a surprise entrant in The Royal Rumble in a WWE.com interview, which was later edited to remove his comment]

You can read more highlights from the conference call at Planeta Wrestling by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.