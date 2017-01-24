- As noted, the dark segment after last night's WWE RAW in Cleveland saw Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg make their exits before The Undertaker did his trademark kneel, then make his exit. There were some reports that Taker looked to be in bad shape when getting up from the kneel but as you can see in the video above, there was just a slight limp at the 2:45 mark.

- Goldberg wasn't the only one to be busted open at last night's RAW as Rusev bled after going at it with Kofi Kingston. Below is a photo of Lana and a ringside doctor tending to Rusev at ringside. It was noted by a Wrestling Inc. reader in attendance that the towel was covered in blood pretty well by the time Rusev went to the back.

One of our readers since this picture of a doctor and Lana helping Rusev at tonight's #RAW. The doctor gave him a white towel and it was covered in blood pretty well by the time he went to the back. A photo posted by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

