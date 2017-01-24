- Julianna Pena earned the title of Ultimate Fighter winner when she bested Jessica Rakoczy. This Saturday night, Pena takes on Valentina Shevchenko in a battle of the top female bantamweight contenders at UFC on FOX 23.

The lineup for Saturday's card has finally been set, as four bouts air on FOX including Shevchenko-Pena, Donald Cerrone-Jorge Masvidal, Andrei Arlovski-Francis Ngannou and Alex Caceres-Jason Knight.

Six others are scheduled for FOX Sports 1 including Sam Alvey-Nate Marquardt and Aljamain Sterling-Raphael Assuncao.

Below is the complete fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

* Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

* Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal

* Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou

* Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

* Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt

* Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

* Li Jingliang vs. Bobby Nash

* Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

* Alessio Di Chirico vs. Eric Spicely

* Jeremy Kimball vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

* Alexandre Pantoja vs. Eric Shelton

* J.C. Cottrell vs. Jason Gonzalez

- Junior dos Santos will no longer be part of the UFC Fight Night 105 card next month, as officials have removed the former champion. The former UFC heavyweight champion was scheduled to face Stefan Struve in the main event. Instead, Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis will serve in the headline role. The card takes place February 19 from Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Along with Browne-Lewis, Johny Hendricks meets Hector Lombard, Carla Esparza takes on Randa Markos and Liz Carmouche meets Sara McMann.

