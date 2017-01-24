- Above is the latest "Baby Watch" update from Brie Bella at 26 weeks.

- Northeast Wrestling announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is no longer able to appear at The Big Event convention on March 4th in Queens. WWE is sending RAW announcer Corey Graves in his place. This will be Graves' first convention appearance. Fans who pre-ordered Lawler items to be signed can e-mail [email protected] for a refund or to exchange them for Graves items.

- Sami Zayn took to Twitter after this week's RAW and called his win over Seth Rollins one of his toughest RAW matches ever. As noted, Rollins lost his Royal Rumble spot to Zayn with the loss. Sami tweeted the following on the match:

One of my toughest #Raw matches ever, with one of the best going today, @WWERollins. Not the win I wanted, but still headed to #RoyalRumble! — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) January 24, 2017

