- Oney Lorcan briefly fills in for Tommaso Ciampa as WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano makes the case for DIY as the Tag Team of the Year in the NXT Year End Awards in this new video. DIY is also up for Match of the Year against The Revival.

- Disney's "Moana" with The Rock has been nominated for two Academy Awards - Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for the "How Far I'll Go" single. The Academy Awards take place on February 26th.

- RAW Women's Champion Charlotte tweeted the following in response to Bayley's sitdown interview with Corey Graves on last night's show:

