As noted, Linda McMahon is having her Senate confirmation this morning to run the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump's administration. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at her hearing, as seen in the photo below.
As of this writing, the hearing is still underway, you can watch it at this link.
Triple H & Steph are in attendance at Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing in DC today. #TimeToPlayTheGame pic.twitter.com/HanPriymtl— T.J. Cutini (@TJCutini) January 24, 2017
