As noted, Linda McMahon is having her Senate confirmation this morning to run the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump's administration. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are at her hearing, as seen in the photo below.

During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey acknowledged the power couple sitting behind Linda and noted that Stephanie is more intimidating than Triple H, with Stephanie then joking that the comment was sexist. Linda then said that Stephanie could give him "a mean hiptoss." Booker noted that Triple H is getting out of shape and challenged him to go to the Senate gym after the hearing.

As of this writing, the hearing is still underway, you can watch it at this link.

Triple H & Steph are in attendance at Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing in DC today. #TimeToPlayTheGame pic.twitter.com/HanPriymtl — T.J. Cutini (@TJCutini) January 24, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.