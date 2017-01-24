- Kurt Angle posted a blog on his official site regarding his upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend on Friday, March 31st. He noted that he didn't watch wrestling before winning the Gold medal at the Olympics in 1996.

"After that [winning the gold medal], there was something missing in my life," Angle wrote. "I didn't realize it at the time, but WWE was my future, and sports entertainment was in my blood. Three years later, I was in WWE and passionate about it. I probably caught on quicker than anybody in WWE history, and I learned quickly that there was nothing fake about it. It's the toughest thing I've ever done, and was also very rewarding.

"I loved entertaining the WWE Universe, whether they loved me or hated me. Wrestling guys like Stone Cold, Rock, Undertaker, HHH, Randy Orton and John Cena, among others, was so much fun, and challenging to say the least. To be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shows the impact I had in only 6 1/2 years, a very short career. So thank you WWE and WWE Universe. I'm very grateful to be among the very best. I'm humbly grateful. Oh, it's damn true!"

You can read the full entry at this link.

- Speaking of Angle, we noted that he was pulled from his booking at this Saturday's "5 Star Wrestling" Dominant Wrestling TV show, which is set to air live on Spike TV UK at 8pm ET, hours before Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Angle was scheduled to do commentary on the debut episode, which takes place at the Dundee Ice Arena in Dundee, Scotland. What Culture Pro Wrestling noted on Twitter that Angle is still face Alberto El Patron at their "True Destiny" event on February 17th in Milton Keynes, as seen below:

To dispel rumours: Kurt Angle WILL be at True Destiny and will take on Alberto El Patron for the FIRST TIME EVER. https://t.co/KV8BxgBSh8 pic.twitter.com/fteq7JNMW1 — WCPW (@WhatCulturePW) January 24, 2017

