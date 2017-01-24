- As noted, John Cena was back co-hosting NBC's TODAY this morning. You can check out video of Cena discussing this year's Oscar nominations with Al Roker and Tamron Hall in the video above. Roker at one point called Meryl Streep the "John Cena of acting" and joked about how he saw Streep hit Glenn Close with a piledriver, to which Cena replied, "I guess this Sunday at The Royal Rumble, I'm going to have to get my Meryl Streep on."

- As seen on RAW last night, Goldberg was busted open after doing his trademark locker room door headbutt before making his way to the ring. Goldberg then had a hard time starting his promo on the show. Goldberg wrote on his Instagram that he is retiring the headbutt for now, noting that it "made [him] a bit loopy out there."

Going out a limb .... but I'm putting the pre match headbutt on the shelf for now... kinda made me a bit loopy out there. #learnfromurmistakes #whosnext #every1isnext #royalrumble @wwe A photo posted by GOLDBERG (@goldberg95) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:13am PST

