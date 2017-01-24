- As we reported earlier, John Cena was back co-hosting NBC's TODAY this morning. Above is another segment from the show, featuring Cena taking part in some science experiments with elementary school "Science Bob" Pflugfelder.

- Ric Flair will be having his own statue to join the WWE statues for Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes and The Ultimate Warrior, according to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet. The statue will be unveiled during WrestleMania weekend, likely at WWE Axxess.

WWE Hall Of Famer Says Hulk Hogan Begged Him For Advice, Manipulated Eric Bischoff In WCW
- As noted, Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press, a documentary about the Hulk Hogan - Gawker trial, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary.

