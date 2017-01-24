- As we reported earlier, John Cena was back co-hosting NBC's TODAY this morning. Above is another segment from the show, featuring Cena taking part in some science experiments with elementary school "Science Bob" Pflugfelder.

See Also WWE Hall Of Famer Says Hulk Hogan Begged Him For Advice, Manipulated Eric Bischoff In WCW

- As noted, Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press, a documentary about the Hulk Hogan - Gawker trial, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary.

damien demento contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.