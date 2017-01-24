- Pro Wrestling Tees sent out an email blast, which you can view here, noting that Kenny Omega's shirts will be pulled from the site next week if he makes his WWE debut "like AJ Styles did last year at this time." The title of the email is, "Is Kenny Omega making his WWE debut soon? His shirts could be gone by next week." They wrote:
Omega's NJPW contract reportedly expires a week from today on January 31st.
- AJ Styles will be appearing at the Toys 'R Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio this Sunday at 10am, ahead of that evening's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
- NXT star Buddy Murphy posted the photo below of himself and "wife to be" Alexa Bliss. The couple started dating in 2015.
