Birthdays:

- Vince Russo (born January 24, 1961)

WATCH: Vince Russo Shoot Interview

- Mike Awesome (January 24, 1965 – February 17, 2007)

WATCH: Mike Awesome vs. Kid Kash' for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Living Dangerously 2000

WATCH: WCW's Mike Awesome defends the ECW World Championship against WWE's Tazz: Hardcore TV, April 14, 2000

WATCH: GI Bro (Booker T) vs. Mike Awesome in a Ambulance Match: Nitro, May 29, 2000

- Gary Hart (January 24, 1942 – March 16, 2008)

Maple Leaf Wrestling: January 24, 1963

at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

- Gorilla Monsoon defeated The Beast

- Sweet Daddy Siki defeated Jim Hady

- Johnny Valentine defeated Fred Atkins

- Bruno Sammartino defeated Buddy Austin

- Bulldog Brower & Hans Schmidt defeated Billy Red Lyons & Sam Steamboat

- Lou Thesz defeated Buddy Rogers (c) to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Antonino Rocca vs. Lou Thesz in the late 1950s

WWWF in MSG: January 24, 1966

at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

- Angelo Savoldi vs. Pete Sanchez ended in a Time Limit Draw

- Antonio Pugliese defeated Smasher Sloan

- Tarzan Tyler defeated Miguel Perez

- Bruno Sammartino (c) defeated Baron Mikel Scicluna by DQ to retain the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Bruno Sammartino WWE' Tribute Video

- Prince Iaukea defeated The Magnificent Maurice

- The Beast defeated Chief Big Heart

- Bobo Brazil & Johnny Valentine defeated The Miller Brothers (Bill Miller & Dan Miller) (c) by Referee decision in a WWWF United States Tag Team Championship Match

NWA Big Time Wrestling: January 24, 1967

at Dallas, Texas

- Blackjack Daniels vs. Ken Hollis ends in a Draw

- Benny Matta defeated Chief Little Eagle

- Danny Plechas defeated Tim Geohagen

- Bearcat Wright defeated Jack Bence

- Al Costello & Karl von Brauner defeated Fritz von Erich & Waldo von Erich by DQ

NWA Hollywood: January 24, 1969

in Los Angeles, California

- Black Gordman defeated The Stomper

- Pepper Gomez defeated Ox Anderson

- Michiaki Yoshimura defeated The Golden Terror

- Bobo Brazil (c) defeated Harley Race to retain the NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship

WATCH: Bobo Brazil's Black History Month Tribute

WATCH FULL MATCH: Hacksaw Jim Duggan' vs. King Harley Race - WWF in Madison Square Garden: January 25, 1988

- Nelson Royal & Paul Jones defeated The Medics (Medic 1 & Medic 2) (c) to win the NWA American Tag Team Championship

- Fred Blassie defeated Crybaby Cannon

WWF Superstars of Wrestling: January 24, 1987

at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Paul Orndorff (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Paul Roma

- Koko B. Ware defeated Steve Lombardi

- Bob Orton, Jr. & The Magnificent Muraco (w/ Mr. Fuji) vs. The Can-Am Connection (Rick Martel & Tom Zenk) ended in a Double DQ

- Randy Savage (c) (w/ Miss Elizabeth) defeated Randy Sharpe to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WATCH: Hacksaw Jim Duggan' vs. Randy Savage - WWF Saturday Night's Main Event 1990

- The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Neidhart) (w/ Jimmy Hart) defeated Scott McGhee & Tony Garea

WATCH: Jimmy Hart' sells the Hart Foundation's contract to the Rougeaus Brothers

- Blackjack Mulligan & The American Express (Danny Spivey & Mike Rotundo) defeated Jimmy Jack Funk, Ron Bass & The Gladiator

WATCH: A unique look at Blackjack Mulligan

NWA Bunkhouse Stampede: January 24, 1988

from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York

- Dark match: Sting and Jimmy Garvin defeated The Sheepherders (Butch Miller and Luke Williams) by disqualification

- Nikita Koloff (c) fought Bobby Eaton (w/ Jim Cornette) to a time-limit draw in a NWA World Television Championship Match

- Larry Zbyszko (w/ Baby Doll) defeated Barry Windham (c) in a UWF Western States Championship Match

- Road Warrior Hawk (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated Ric Flair (c) (w/ James J. Dillon) by disqualification in a the NWA World Heavyweight Championship

- Dusty Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson, The Barbarian, Tully Blanchard, Ivan Koloff, Lex Luger, Road Warrior Animal, and The Warlord in a Steel Cage Bunkhouse Stampede (WATCH HERE)

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 24, 1988

at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Honky Tonk Man (w/ Jimmy Hart & Peggy Sue) defeated Jerry Allen

- Strike Force (Rick Martel & Tito Santana) defeated Dave Wagner & Tiger Chung Lee

- Ted DiBiase (w/ Virgil) defeated David Stoudemire

WATCH: Ted DiBiase Sr' vs. Frank Rodriguez - WWF 3/6/1979

- Brutus Beefcake defeated Dusty Wolfe

WATCH: Outlaw Ron Bass attacks Brutus Beefcake with his trademark spurs

- The Islanders (Haku & Tama) (w/ Bobby Heenan) defeated Brady Boone & Eric Cooper

- Don Muraco defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

WATCH: Look at "Iron" Mike Sharpe's forearm band

- Dino Bravo (w/ Frenchy Martin) defeated WG Wellington

WWF Royal Rumble: January 24, 1988

at the Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario

WATCH: Dino Bravo's Bench Press Challenge at WWF Royal Rumble' 1988

- Ricky Steamboat defeated Rick Rude by DQ

- The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itsuki Yamazaki & Noriyo Tateno) defeated The Glamour Girls (Judy Martin & Leilani Kai) (c) in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the WWF World Women's Tag Team Championship

- Jim Duggan won the Royal Rumble (WATCH HERE)

- The Islanders (Haku & Tama) defeated The Young Stallions (Jim Powers & Paul Roma) (14:00) in a Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- WWF World Heavyweight Champion, Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant with Virgil, Ted DiBiase and Bobby Heenan, signed the The Contract for February 5, 1988 at The Main Event in Indianapolis, Indiana for The WWF World Heavyweight Championship

AAA Televisa: January 24, 1993

in Texcoco de Mora, Estado de Mexico

- Dr. Maldad & Mr. Maldad defeated El Colorado & El Giro in a Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Marabunta, Psicosis & Reptil defeated Rey Misterio Jr., Thunderbird & Winners in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Blue Panther, Fishman & Rambo defeated Love Machine, Tinieblas Jr. & Villano III by DQ in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

- Angel Azteca, Konnan & Perro Aguayo defeated Cien Caras, Ice Killer & Mascara Ano 2000 in a Six Man Tag Team Two Out Of Three Falls Match

WWF Wrestling Challenge: January 24, 1993

at the Beaumont Civic Center in Beaumont, Texas

- Tatanka defeated Iron Mike Sharpe

WATCH: Tatanka vs. Shawn Michaels' in WrestleMania

- Papa Shango defeated Bob East

WATCH: Papa Shango vs. Bret Hart' in WWF

- The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags) defeated Chuck West & Isi Bermudez

- Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji) defeated Rudy Flores

- Bob Backlund defeated Louie Spicolli

- Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Reno Riggins to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

WWF Royal Rumble: January 24, 1993

at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California

- Dark Match: Doink The Clown defeated Jim Powers

- The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott Steiner) defeated The Beverly Brothers (Beau & Blake Beverly)

- Shawn Michaels (c) defeated Marty Jannetty to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Bam Bam Bigelow defeated The Big Bossman

- Bret Hart (c) defeated Razor Ramon to retain the WWF Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Yokozuna won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Randy Savage (WATCH HERE)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 24, 1994

at the Smelling Moon Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia

- Lex Luger defeated Austin Steele

- Jeff Jarrett defeated John Paul

- The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu) (w/ Afa) defeated Men on a Mission (Mabel & Mo) (w/ Oscar)

- Adam Bomb (w/ Harvey Wippleman) defeated Tommy Angel

- Doink the Clown (w/ Dink) defeated Joey Stallings

- Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) defeated Tyron Knox

ECW Hardcore TV: January 24, 1995

in the Davie Rodeo Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Chris Benoit defeated Too Cold Scorpio

- Shane Douglas (c) defeated Ron Simmons by TKO in a ECW World Heavyweight Title Match

WWF Shotgun Saturday Night: January 24, 1998

at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California

- Dark Match: Mick Tierney defeated Christopher Daniels

- The Legion Of Doom (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) defeated The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (w/ Barry Windham & Jeff Jarrett) by DQ

WATCH: The Legion Of Doom WWF Titantron

- Mark Henry defeated The Black Phantom

- Steve Blackman defeated Bob Bradley

WATCH: Steve Blackman Ring Entrance

- Max Mini defeated El Torito

- El Pantera defeated Chilango

WCW Saturday Night: January 24, 1998

at Thibodaux Civic Center in Thibodaux, Louisiana

- Chris Benoit vs. Raven ended in a No Contest

- Jim Neidhart defeated Wayne Bloom

- Bobby Walker defeated Chad Fortune

- Rey Mysterio Jr. (c) defeated Juventud Guerrera to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

WATCH: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero' at WCW World War III 1997

- Rick Martel defeated Johnny Attitude

- Eddie Guerrero defeated Johnny Swinger

WATCH FULL MATCH: Eddie Guerrero vs. Shinjiro Ootani at WCW Starrcade 1995

- Barry Darsow defeated Barry Horowitz

- Mortis & Wrath (w/ James Vandenburg) defeated Ernest Miller & Glacier

- Rick Steiner defeated Scott Norton by DQ

WATCH: Rick Steiner vs. Booker T' - TV Title Match: WCW Slamboree 1999

WCW Souled Out: January 24 1998

from the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio

- Chavo Guerrero Jr., Juventud Guerrera, Lizmark Jr. & Super Calo defeated El Dandy, La Parka, Psychosis & Silver King (WATCH HERE)

- Chris Benoit defeated Raven in a No Disqualification Match

- Chris Jericho vs. Rey Misterio, Jr. (c) to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship

- Booker T (c) defeated Rick Martel to retain the WCW Television Championship

- Larry Zbyszko (w/ Dusty Rhodes) defeated Scott Hall (w/ Louie Spicolli)

- Ray Traylor, Scott & Rick Steiner (w/ Ted DiBiase) defeated Buff Bagwell, Konnan & Scott Norton (w/ Vincent)

- Kevin Nash (w/ Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff) defeated The Giant (WATCH HERE)

- Bret Hart defeated Ric Flair (WATCH HERE)

- Lex Luger defeated Randy Savage (w/ Miss Elizabeth) (WATCH HERE)

WWE Heat: January 24, 1999

at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, Californa

- The J.O.B. Squad (Bob Holly & Scorpio) defeated Too Much (Brian Christopher & Scott Taylor)

- Mankind (c) defeated Mabel in a Non-Title Singles Match

WATCH: The Holly vs. Mankind & Al Snow' - WWF World Tag Team Title Match on SmackDown

WWF Royal Rumble: January 24, 1999

at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California

- The Big Bossman defeated the Road Dogg

- Ken Shamrock (c) defeated Billy Gunn to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- X-Pac (c) defeated Gangrel to retain the WWF European Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Sable (c) defeated Luna in a Strap match to retain the WWF Women's Championship

- The Rock defeated Mankind (c) in a "I Quit" match to win the WWF Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Mr. McMahon won the Royal Rumble by last eliminating Steve Austin (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Gillberg's Roryal Rumble 1999 Entrance and gets eliminated by Edge

WATCH: Chyna's Roryal Rumble 1999 Entrance and gets eliminated by Edge

WCW Monday Nitro: January 24, 2000

in the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California

- Psychosis defeated Kaz Hayashi

- The Wall defeated Kid Romeo

- Norman Smiley defeated Shannon Moore

- Tank Abbott defeated Al Greene

- Terry Funk defeated Bam Bam Bigelow in a Hardcore Match

- Sid Vicious defeated Don Harris

- Billy Kidman defeated Vampiro

- Lex Luger defeated Booker T

- The Mamalukes (Big Vito & Johnny the Bull) defeated Fit Finlay & Brian Knobbs

- Sid Vicious defeated Kevin Nash to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 24, 2000

at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Al Snow & Steve Blackman defeated Christian & Edge by 'TKO'

WATCH: Al Snow & Steve Blackman backstage segment on WWF RAW

- Chris Jericho (c) defeated Hardcore Holly to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship

- Crash Holly & Viscera defeated Too Cool (Grandmaster Sexay & Scotty 2 Hotty)

- Kane (w/ Tori) defeated X-Pac by DQ

- The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) defeated The New Age Outlaws (Mr. Ass & The Road Dogg) (c) by DQ in a WWF Tag Team Championship Match

- The Acolytes (Bradshaw & Faarooq) defeated D-Lo Brown & The Godfather

WATCH: The Godfather' vs. Scorpio - Brawl for All Match: WWF Raw, Aug. 13, 1998

- The Big Bossman defeated Test by DQ

- Phatu Rikishi & The Rock defeated The Big Show & Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) by DQ



WCW Thunder: January 24, 2001

at the Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

- Rey Mysterio Jr. defeated Kaz Hayashi, Shane Helms, Elix Skipper, Yang, Jamie Noble, Billy Kidman, Lash LeRoux, and Evan Karagias in a gauntlet match; due to pre-match stipulations, Mysterio earned a WCW Cruiserweight Title shot at SuperBrawl Revenge

- Mike Awesome defeated Norman Smiley

- Jeff Jarrett defeated Hugh Morrus

- Big Ron defeated Crowbar

- Rick Steiner defeated Bam Bam Bigelow

- Kronik defeated Scott Steiner & Road Warrior Animal

WATCH: The Great Muta & Vampiro' vs. Kronik at WCW New Blood Rising 2000

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 24, 2002

at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina

- Rob Van Dam defeated William Regal in a Non Title Match

- Rikishi defeated The Big Bossman (Special Referee: Jacqueline)

- Spike Dudley & Tazz (c) defeated Albert & Scotty 2 Hotty in a WWF World Tag Team Title Match

- Steve Austin defeated Booker T in a WWF Undisputed World Heavyweight Title No # 1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match

- The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley) (w/ Stacy Keibler) defeated Kane & The Big Show in a Table Tag Team Match

- Trish Stratus defeated Jazz by DQ in a Non Title Match

WATCH PROMO: The Rock backstage interview with The Coach, dissing Kurt Angle' & Chris Jericho

- Kurt Angle defeated The Rock in a WWF Undisputed World Heavyweight Title No # 1 Contendership Tournament Semi Final Match

TNA Xplosion: January 24, 2004

in Nashville, Tennessee at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds

- Chris Sabin defeated Seth Delay

- Abyss defeated Chris Michaels

- 3 Live Kru (BG James, Konnan & Ron Killings) defeated Delirious, Jared Steele & Masada

WATCH: TNA: Rundown Of The 1/31 Impact

WWE Velocity: January 24, 2004

at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

- The World's Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) defeated Rikishi & Scotty 2 Hotty

- The Basham Brothers (Doug & Danny Basham) defeated Funaki & Ultimo Dragon

WATCH: Basham Brothers in Action on Velocity

- Orlando Jordan defeated Matt Wolftime

WWE Monday Night RAW: January 24, 2005

at the Ford Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

- Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho & Shawn Michaels defeated Christian, Edge & Tyson Tomko

- Viscera defeated Tajiri in a Over the Top Rope Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Batista defeated La Resistance (Robert Conway & Sylvain Grenier) in a Two On One Handicap Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

- Muhammad Hassan defeated Val Venis in a Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

WATCH: Val Venis WWE' Titantron

- Kane defeated Gene Snitsky & Maven in a Triple Threat Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

WATCH: Triple H vs. Kane in a Championship vs. Mask Match on RAW

- Randy Orton defeated Ric Flair

WATCH: Ric Flair WWE' Titantron

TNA iMPACT!: January 24, 2007

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

WATCH: Eric Young' shops for Condoms

- Jerry Lynn defeated Austin Starr and Chris Sabin and Senshi in a Non-Title Four Way Dance

- Christian Cage (w / Tomko) defeated Christopher Daniels in a Non Title Match

TNA iMPACT!: January 24, 2008

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- James Storm & Robert Roode (w/ Jackie Moore & Payton Banks) defeated Eric Young & Sonjay Dutt

- Shark Boy defeated Elix Skipper

- Johnny Devine defeated Jay Lethal (c) in a TNA X-Division Title Street Fight

- Curry Man & Tiger Mask defeated The Rock 'n Rave Infection (Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt) (w/ Christy Hemme)

- AJ Styles & Tomko (w/ Karen Angle) (c) defeated The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) and Team 3D (Brother Devon & Brother Ray) in a TNA World Tag Team Title Three Way Match

WATCH PROMO: TNA's Against All Odds on Pay-Per-View on Sunday, February 10

Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) vs. Davey Richards - AAW: January 24, 2009



Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 24, 2011

at the The Arena, formally the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling

- Dark match: Matt Barela (c) defeated Cliff Compton to retain the OVW Heavyweight Championship

- Dark match: Mohammad Ali Vaez defeated Christopher Silvio

- The Bravado Brothers (Harlem Bravado & Lance Bravado) defeated Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly

- Homicide defeated Orion Bishop

- Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin defeated The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus)

WWF Monday Night RAW: January 24, 2011

at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan

- Dark Match: Percy Watson defeated William Regal

- Edge defeated Drew McIntyre, Jack Swagger and Tyson Kidd in a Battle royal

- Alberto Del Rio & Sheamus defeated John Morrison & Mark Henry (WATCH HERE)

- Natalya (c) defeated Melina to retain the Unified WWE Divas Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Edge defeated The Miz (w/ Alex Riley) by DQ (WATCH HERE)

- Alicia Fox, Maryse, & Ted DiBiase defeated Daniel Bryan & The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) (WATCH HERE)

- The Nexus (Husky Harris & Michael McGillicutty) (w/ David Otunga & Mason Ryan) defeated Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov (w/ Tamina) (WATCH HERE)

- CM Punk vs. Wade Barrett ended in a double DQ (with John Cena as Special guest referee)

TNA Xplosion: January 24, 2012

in Orlando, Florida at the Universal Studios

- Velvet Sky defeated Angelina Love

WATCH FULL MATCH: Velvet Sky vs. Madison Rayne' at TNA Xplosion

WATCH FULL MATCH: Taryn Terrell' vs Madison Rayne' vs Angelina Love' at TNA Xplosion

TNA iMPACT!: January 24, 2013

in the TNA Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida

- Tara (c) (w/ Jesse) defeated Velvet Sky to retain the TNA Knockout Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Kenny King & Zema Ion defeated Christian York & Rob Van Dam (WATCH HERE)

- Bobby Roode defeated Hernandez (WATCH HERE)

- Jeff Hardy (c) defeated Christopher Daniels (w/ Kazarian) to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: Bully Ray has a Warning for TheAcesAnd8s - Jan 24, 2013

WATCH: Taz' Tells the IMPACT Zone Why He Joined TheAcesAnd8s - Jan 24, 2013

WWE Superstars: January 24, 2014

at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

- Brie Bella (w/ Nikki Bella) defeated Alicia Fox (w/ Aksana)

WATCH: 30 Seconds of Alicia Fox

- Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) & Sin Cara (w/ El Torito) defeated 3MB (Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater & Jinder Mahal)

WATCH: Los Matadores vs. 3MB on WWE Superstars

WWE Friday Night Smackdown: January 24, 2014

at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan

- Rey Mysterio & The Big Show defeated The Real Americans (Antonio Cesaro & Jack Swagger) (w/ Zeb Colter) (WATCH HERE)

- The Miz defeated Brodus Clay (WATCH HERE)

- AJ Lee (w/ Tamina Snuka) defeated Cameron (w/ Naomi) (WATCH HERE)

- RybAxel (Curtis Axel & Ryback) defeated Los Matadores (Diego & Fernando) (w/ El Torito) (WATCH HERE)

- The Wyatt Family (Erick Rowan & Luke Harper) (w/ Bray Wyatt) defeated The Prime Time Players (Darren Young & Titus O'Neil) (WATCH HERE)

- Kofi Kingston defeated Fandango (w/ Summer Rae) (WATCH HERE)

- Big E. Langston, Cody Rhodes, Goldust & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & The Road Dogg) & The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) ended in a No Contest

- Dark match: CM Punk defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins) in a Three On One Handicap Match

WATCH: After receiving the No. 1 spot, CM Punk cuts a promo on Kane: SmackDown, Jan. 24, 2014

Ring of Honor Wrestling: January 24, 2015

at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee

- The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Michael Bennett) (w/ Maria Kanellis) by DQ

- Beer City Bruiser defeated Mikey Webb in a Top Prospect Tournament 2015 First Round Match

- El Patron Alberto defeated Christopher Daniels

WWE Royal Rumble: January 24, 2016

at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

- Kickoff Show: Jack Swagger and Mark Henry defeated The Dudley Boyz, The Ascension & Damien Sandow and Darren Young in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team Royal Rumble Qualifying Match (WATCH HERE)

- Dean Ambrose (c) defeated Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship (WATCH HERE)

- The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston) (W/ Xavier Woods) (c) defeated The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Kalisto defeated Alberto Del Rio (c) to win the WWE United States Championship (WATCH HERE)

- Charlotte (c) (w/ Ric Flair) defeated Becky Lynch to retain the WWE Divas Championship (WATCH FULL MATCH HERE)

- Triple H won the 30-man Royal Rumble match to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WATCH HERE)

WATCH: AJ Styles' first interview as a WWE Superstar prior to the 2016 Royal Rumble Match: Jan. 24, 2016

