Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio with the final hype for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown in their official preview:

* Randy Orton and Luke Harper battle to decide The Wyatt Family's future

* Renee Young set to interview the returning Mickie James

* AJ Styles will call out John Cena

* Kalisto seeks payback on Dolph Ziggler

