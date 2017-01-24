- WWE posted the videos above and below listing 30 Royal Rumble facts. Some of the facts included that the WWE Championship has been on the line in the Rumble match twice (1992 won by Ric Flair and 2016 won by Triple H), five stars have won the Rumble match twice (John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Batista) and Steve Austin is the only person to win the match three times.

- As noted, Brock Lesnar is set for several WWE live event appearances between now and WrestleMania, including the live event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Friday, February 17th. It was revealed on their website that Lesnar will be facing The Big Show at the event.

- Costume SuperCenter passed along the infographic below listing the winner of every Royal Rumble match on pay-per-view:

