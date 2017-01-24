Yesterday we asked if John Cena or AJ Styles should win at the Royal Rumble and overall it was a pretty close vote. Let's get to a couple thoughts that trended throughout your replies.

While the voting was tight, it looked like Styles had the slight advantage (especially if "Up Votes" were taken into consideration), many of you want to see him ride into WrestleMania as the champion. When this feud re-started some thought Cena was going to win for sure, but with how things have been going more recently, it's very possible Styles' winning streak over Cena continues.

2) Cena Wins, but... - Aside from picking Styles, the biggest trend in the comments was Cena is going to win via a DQ finish, thus keeping the title on AJ. Theories ranged from Gallows/Anderson getting involved to Cena's WrestleMania opponent will cost him the match this Sunday and a new feud will emerge. Very few people picked Cena to win clean.

3) WrestleMania 33 - With not only the mystery of where WWE takes both Superstars, Cena's outside commitments could be a deciding factor in him getting a title run or not. It's possible he'll win the title now, drop it at 'Mania, then go off to Hollywood or maybe continue losing to Styles to build up a future match. Others felt Styles deserves to (at the very least) go to the big show as champion after his amazing 2016.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see who gets the win this Sunday! For now, here are some of the top comments:

Slobberknocker:

"If Cena has no outside commitments through 'Mania he probably will carry the title into the main event."

number1fanofthephenomenal1:

"I was nervous when this feud started up again AJ was losing, but now I'm pretty confident AJ wins."

DiP9:

"AJ wins thanks to Corbin."

Bada$$(SC):

"In a perfect world AJ would retain and hold the title until he breaks Punk's record."

