Source: ShowBuzz Daily

Monday's WWE RAW, the final show before the WWE Royal Rumble with advertised appearances by Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg, drew 3.292 million viewers. This is up 0.6% from last week's 3.271 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.309 million viewers, the second hour drew 3.457 million viewers and the final hour drew 3.111 million viewers.

RAW was #7 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The First 100 Days, Hannity, Special Report and The Five. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.

Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers

January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers

January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers

January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers

January 30th Episode:

