Source: ShowBuzz Daily
Monday's WWE RAW, the final show before the WWE Royal Rumble with advertised appearances by Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg, drew 3.292 million viewers. This is up 0.6% from last week's 3.271 million viewers.
RAW was #7 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O'Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The First 100 Days, Hannity, Special Report and The Five. RAW was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.
Below is our 2017 RAW Viewership Tracker:
January 2nd Episode: 3.046 million viewers
January 9th Episode: 2.907 million viewers
January 16th Episode: 3.271 million viewers
January 23rd Episode: 3.292 million viewers
January 30th Episode:
