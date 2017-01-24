- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW.

- WWE stock was up 1.19% today, closing at $19.52 per share. Today's high was $19.63 and the low was $19.24.

- Lana indicated on social media that she will be creating more content for her personal YouTube soon.

- WWE announced today that WrestleMania 33 Axxess tickets will be available to the general public on Saturday, February 4th. There should be a Ticketmaster pre-sale earlier that week. Full details on Axxess are at the link below:

