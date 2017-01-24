- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW.
- Lana indicated on social media that she will be creating more content for her personal YouTube soon.
- WWE announced today that WrestleMania 33 Axxess tickets will be available to the general public on Saturday, February 4th. There should be a Ticketmaster pre-sale earlier that week. Full details on Axxess are at the link below:
Tickets for this year's @WrestleMania #Axxess at @OCCC are available Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 AM ET!
