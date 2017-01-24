Above is a promo for this week's TNA Genesis-themed edition of Impact Wrestling. The following matches have been announced:
* Monster's Ball: Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary
* 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Bobby Lashley vs. World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards
30 Minutes...1 #WorldChampion- who will it be? It all goes down Thurs at #Genesis. Read more-— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 23, 2017
We crave violence.. thirst for pain.. hunger for blood.. 3 more days, Blue.. #IMPACTonPOP #RedVsBlue #Genesis #MonstersBall #DemonAssassin pic.twitter.com/wLkpOPRSSl— The Demon Assassin (@TNA_Rosemary) January 24, 2017
4 Way X Division Match Turned 5 Way?! @CalebKonley added to Thursday's match at #Genesis.— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 24, 2017
