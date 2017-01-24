- In the video above, WWE Performance Center Strength and Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes participates in a "Wooo!-off" with WWE NXT Superstar Patrick Clark.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelor and Love $ Hip-Hop. RAW had 118,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's show, which drew 138,000 Twitter interactions with 38,000 unique authors. RAW also had 272,000 Facebook interactions with 177,000 unique authors, down from last week's show, which drew 374,000 interactions with 207,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- In the video below, RAW General Manager gives his favorites to win the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next Sunday - Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg. Foley says if he can convince them to work together, it will be a long night for SmackDown.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.