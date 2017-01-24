- WWE posted this video of Natalya and Nikki Bella brawling after Nikki arrived for tonight's SmackDown in Toledo, OH. Natalya confronts Nikki but Nikki swings first, then Natalya attacks.
- As noted, John Cena was announced as the host of the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Vince McMahon congratulated Cena with this tweet:
Congratulations to @JohnCena on being chosen to host the @NickelodeonTV 2017 Kids' Choice Awards. #KCA2017 pic.twitter.com/tFXCdsiOgc— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 24, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.