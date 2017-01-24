- Roman Reigns was on today's episode of ESPN's College Football Live and rated wrestling moves and hits on the football field from this past season, as seen in the video above. He also was shown clips of players from this past season and he told them whether or not the player could make it in WWE, which is not included in the video.

WWE announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Thursday, February 9th before the opening of the market. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and the Company's Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George Barrios, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. As always, we will have live coverage of the call.

- Sasha Banks posted the following on her Instagram today, writing, "Remember, for everything you have lost, you have gained something else. Without the dark, you would never see the stars." Interestingly enough, she used #sdwomenschampionship on the post.

Remember, for everything you have lost, you have gained something else. Without the dark, you would never see the stars. #RoyalRumble #wrestlemania #sdwomenschampionship #BL2017 A photo posted by Sasha Banks (@sashabankswwe) on Jan 24, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Keith Myers contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.