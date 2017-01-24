- As noted earlier, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing this morning. During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey acknowledged the power couple sitting behind Linda and said that Stephanie is more intimidating and fierce than Triple H, with Stephanie then joking that the comment was sexist. Booker noted that Triple H is getting out of shape and challenged him to go to the Senate gym after the hearing. Linda then said that Stephanie could give him "a mean hiptoss." C-SPAN has video of the exchange, which you can watch above.
- WWE returns to the Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York for a RAW live event on Friday, March 17th at 7:30pm. The pre-sale started today, you can purchase tickets at this link using code WWELIVE. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.
- Ric Flair will be the MC of the Indy 500 Snake Pit during Memorial Day weekend. Details are below:
