- As noted earlier, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at Linda McMahon's confirmation hearing this morning. During the hearing, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey acknowledged the power couple sitting behind Linda and said that Stephanie is more intimidating and fierce than Triple H, with Stephanie then joking that the comment was sexist. Booker noted that Triple H is getting out of shape and challenged him to go to the Senate gym after the hearing. Linda then said that Stephanie could give him "a mean hiptoss." C-SPAN has video of the exchange, which you can watch above.

- Speaking of Triple H, he will be holding a media conference call this Thursday to promote Saturday's NXT Takeover: San Antonio event. Wrestling Inc. will be on hand for the call and will post any news from it.

- WWE returns to the Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York for a RAW live event on Friday, March 17th at 7:30pm. The pre-sale started today, you can purchase tickets at this link using code WWELIVE. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

- Ric Flair will be the MC of the Indy 500 Snake Pit during Memorial Day weekend. Details are below:

I am the official MC of the @indy500snakepit by @coorslight Memorial Weekend at @indianapolismotorspeedway Come party! Indy500SnakePit.com #Indy500SnakePit A photo posted by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:59am PST

