- WWE posted this video of Randy Orton hitting the RKO on Luke Harper to win their match at tonight's SmackDown.
What did you think about tonight's episode of #SDLive?— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017
- The new "Respect" gear John Cena debuted on tonight's WWE SmackDown is already available on WWE Shop, seen in the graphic below. Cena will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
#RespectEarnIt - New @JohnCena Authentic Line— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) January 25, 2017
Available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/pRDHwi2eWF#WWE #SDLive #JohnCena #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/hJ7nq6CGkb
