Daily Dead interviewed former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Below are a couple of highlights from the interview:

"It really sucked. It didn't have anything to do with me or anything, there was just a lot going on behind the scenes.

"It was the company, man. They really just screwed me over. I was banging my head against the wall every day. It's one of those things, I wish people knew how hard I fought to be there and how hard I fought to just give them the best matches and performances that I could. But it was an everyday struggle dealing with the company. It was such a f---ing nightmare."

Staying an extra month during that run:

"What most fans don't realize is that I stayed an extra month. The reason I had to leave was because I had to go and do press for Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy. They were actually nice enough to let me stay an extra month. They wanted me to stay that extra month and work with Daniel Bryan at another pay-per-view, but I just thought that didn't even make sense.

"We were just starting the Evolution thing, so why couldn't we run with that instead of me putting Daniel over again, which I just did at WrestleMania? We're not going to have a better match there than we did at Mania. Let's just work more with Evolution and build these guys up. So we did. Then right after we built the hell out of them and they were so strong as a unit, they broke them all up. I said, 'What is wrong with you guys?'"

Batista talked wanting to return for SummerSlam but WWE nixing it, wanting to be a heel when he returned, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon disrespecting him and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

