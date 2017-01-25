- For the third week in a row, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon filled in for Daniel Bryan to co-host Talking Smack with Renee Young. When Young suggested that Shane permanently take over the role, Shane noted that Bryan has "got baby on the brain right now as he should, so he's taking care of business."
- Cesaro is currently in Germany doing promotional work for WWE. He is actually advertised for Friday's RAW live event in Hobbs, NM, so it might be a really short trip.
- Finn Balor posted the video below of himself doing a set of 30 restriction TRX curls, as seen below. Balor has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury during his SummerSlam match with Seth Rollins last August.
