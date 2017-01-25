- As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon co-hosted last night's episode of Talking Smack with Renee Young. During the episode, Shane once again said that he doesn't watch RAW and he follows it by watching clips on WWE.com. Young also asked Shane about his relationship with his sister, RAW Commissioner Stephanie.

"We don't talk," Shane replied. When Renee asked if they spoke at all, Shane answered, "every once in awhile we'll send texts. We text a lot."

- We noted before that NXT star Buddy Murphy posted a photo of himself and "wife to be" Alexa Bliss. The two have apparently been engaged for a while as Murphy posted the photo below last July where he referred to Bliss as his fiancee.

When you know your #fiancé has been driving your car due to your seat position! ?? A photo posted by WWE Murphy (@wwe_murphy) on Jul 10, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

