Updated advertising for post-Royal Rumble WWE RAW live events features Roman Reigns facing Braun Strowman for shows heading into WrestleMania, so that appears to be Reigns next feud. Strowman is in this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble match, while Reigns will be facing WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens for his title.

As of this writing, while Kevin Owens is listed for the shows with the updated advertising, no opponent is listed for either himself or Chris Jericho.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.