Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan. Fun match, they slapped hands in respect to start. Ember throws Liv outside the ring and hits a big kick before rolling her back in to hit the Eclipse for the win. They shake hands after the match

* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves. Fun little match that saw Jose win with the pop-up punch. After the match, Dasha Fuentes tries to interview Jose but Elias Samson interrupts with a song. Jose cuts him off and says he sucks and has a new song for him, "Just Drift Away" to the beat of Jose's theme. The Drifter charges the ring but Jose decks him and sends him running

* Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins. Young won with the wheelbarrow spike. After the match, EY starts screaming "choices," and says that at "Takeover: San Antonio," Dillinger made his choice, and it's the wrong one. Big Damo then kills Atkins with a running senton

* NXT General Manager William Regal is out with Dasha Fuentes in the ring. He announces Asuka vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. Nikki Cross is the Women's Title match for Takeover, and against his better judgment, he wants to hear from all four ladies, who have assured him this won't break down. Sasha introduces Peyton and Billie. Peyton tells Dasha they've got it from here. They run down Nikki and Asuka and say one of them will leave as champion. Dasha introduces Nikki. Nikki gets in the ring and acts all crazy. Dasha introduces Asuka, who charges the ring with no music. Asuka passes Nikki and runs The Aussies out of the ring. Nikki and Asuka go nose to nose but Regal tries to separate them. The Aussies attack from behind but get taken out. Before Asuka and Nikki can square off, security charges the ring. Nikki and Asuka take them all out with kicks and punches, then Asuka lays Nikki out with a spin kick. Security pulls Asuka from the ring but Nikki dives off the top rope and takes them out. Regal looks on upset as the Aussies are horrified

