- The TMZ camera crew spotted former UFC female bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey out and about in Las Vegas recently with boyfriend Travis Browne, as seen in the video above. And they were headed to a gun store in "Sin City."

During the trip, TMZ Sports is reporting that Rousey applied for a concealed carry permit. Her home was vandalized recently after her return and subsequent loss to Amanda Nunes last month.

- Almost two million viewers tuned in this past weekend to catch Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen on Spike in the main event of Bellator 170. Ortiz scored a first round submission win over Sonnen in his retirement fight. According to a release by Spike, the fight drew 1.85 million viewers.

As a whole, the card was watched by 1.4 million viewers, making it the third-most watched card in Bellator history. The co-main generated 1.7 million viewers as Paul Daley knocked out Brennan Ward.

In terms of the male audience between the ages of 18-49 in the same timeslot, Bellator 170 ranked No. 1. Also, the online prelims were the second-most viewed and Bellator 170 was a No. 1 trending topic that night on Twitter.

- Yoel Romero is willing to wait for his shot at UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, but the former Olympic wrestler is going to take his shots at "The Count" in the meantime. The two are expected to meet in the spring after Bisping recovers from surgery.

On Wednesday, Romero posted this on Twitter in response to Bisping and his time on the sidelines:

