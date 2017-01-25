- Above is the full "Holy Foley" WWE Network preview for the final 5 episodes that premiere after the WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday. The preview features Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley.
- The following was taped for tonight's "Takeover: San Antonio" go-home edition of WWE NXT:
* Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan
* No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves
* Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins
* Face off with Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross and NXT Women's Champion Asuka
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
