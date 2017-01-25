Former WWE and TNA Superstar Matt Morgan ( @BPmattmorgan ) returns to join Glenn Rubenstein ( @GlennRubenstein ) and Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- Review of last night's SmackDown Live

- NXT: Takeover and Royal Rumble predictions

- The crew compare their ideal WrestleMania Cards

- Morgan talks about how much wrestlers know heading into the Rumble and provides more insight into the Rumble match

