- As noted, WWE Champion AJ Styles appeared on Talking Smack last night. As seen in the video above, Styles vented on John Cena's promo on last night's episode of SmackDown, where he savagely ran down Styles and called him "just a guy," while also mocking criticism of not wrestling on the independent circuit. Styles said that Cena "couldn't have made it in the indies" because he can't handle wrestlers like him.

"I know everything there is about performing in a ring," Styles said. "You name every style, I can get out there and I can do it. John Cena - he cannot. John Cena's strong, he's got a great mind for that ring, but there's more to it than that. John Cena wouldn't last two seconds in an independent ring."

- As we reported yesterday, Finn Balor posted the video below of himself doing a set of 30 restriction TRX curls. PWInsider reports that Balor, who has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury during his SummerSlam match with Seth Rollins last August, will be undergoing medical testing this week that could clear him to return to the ring.

Rehab. 30 x Blood Flow Restriction TRX Curls with @wilk_kevin A video posted by Finn Bálor (@finnbalor) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

