- Nikki Bella impersonates WWE Champion AJ Styles in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- The entire WWE NXT roster will be backstage for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider . We will have live coverage of the Rumble and NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" this weekend.

- Former TNA Knockout Sarah Stock (Sarita, Dark Angel) is now working as a producer at main roster events. JBL tweeted this photo of Stock with Scott Armstrong and Billy Kidman at last night's SmackDown:

