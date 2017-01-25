- Nikki Bella impersonates WWE Champion AJ Styles in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.
- Former TNA Knockout Sarah Stock (Sarita, Dark Angel) is now working as a producer at main roster events. JBL tweeted this photo of Stock with Scott Armstrong and Billy Kidman at last night's SmackDown:
.@SSDarkAngel is in charge of @wwe Smackdown and Biwwwwyyyyy & Hardbody are her stooges @WWEKidman @WWEArmstrong pic.twitter.com/f0OAmf8fbX— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) January 25, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.