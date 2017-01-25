- Above is slow motion footage from Monday's RAW where Roman Reigns trapped WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the shark cage that will be used at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view to keep United States Champion Chris Jericho from interfering in their match.
- Nia Jax posted this video from the gym earlier today. She wrote, "Getting it in this morning with my crew! Hitting my max squat 137kg (300 pounds) & increasing my max snatch by 12kg earlier"
