- Regarding Bill Goldberg being the current favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble match, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that a Goldberg win seems unlikely as Brock Lesnar would have to become WWE Universal Champion as Lesnar vs. Goldberg is still the plan for WrestleMania 33. Lesnar is not currently scheduled to wrestle at the February Fastlane pay-per-view, where the WWE Universal Title will be defended by either Roman Reigns or current champion Kevin Owens.

- We noted a while back that Mick Foley was filming WWE Home Video content with his old Commissioner's Office used as the set. According to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, Foley was filming for a new "Best of The 2000's" four-disc DVD and Blu-ray that will be released in April. Below is the official synopsis:

Best of The 2000's The 2000's was an exciting time for WWE. The Attitude Era was reaching its conclusion, new Superstars were beginning to make their presence known, and for the first time in history, both RAW and SmackDown had their own unique rosters. Now you can relive this period of sports entertainment with WWE's Best of The 2000's. Featuring Superstars such as John Cena, Triple H, Batista, Chris Jericho, Edge, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker and more!

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.