- Billie Kay and Peyton Royce continue to campaign for votes in the WWE NXT Year End Awards. In the video above, they try to get referee Drake Wuertz to vote for them as Breakout Superstar of the Year.

- Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg will return to WWE TV on Sunday's Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show from San Antonio, according to his Twitter. As noted, the two-hour pre-show will also feature WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler and Booker T, with host Renee Young.

- Paige had fans talking on social media after this response to MTV personality Cara Maria last night:






